BROOKINGS — The South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension Small Ruminant Team will be hosting an educational opportunity at the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association (SDSGA) Premium Yearling Ewe Sale on July 24 at Magness Livestock Auction in Huron, South Dakota. The program starts at 10 a.m. CDT and will be followed by a free lamb lunch at noon, with the sale at 2 p.m.
“After a year without an educational component, we are excited to reconnect SDSU Extension with the SDSGA yearling ewe sale. This is a great opportunity to learn and interact with sheep producers from South Dakota and surrounding states," says Jaelyn Quintana, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist.
This free program will kick off with Kelly Froehlich, SDSU Extension Small Ruminant Specialist, discussing the effect external parasites have on sheep and how to combat them. Then, Dave Johnson, Vice President of Marketing — Sheep, Goats and Calves for Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales, will open the floor for discussion on the current sheep market and how the ethnic market has affected the industry. Finally, Heidi Carroll, Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist and Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator, will give an update on the recently launched sheep and wool quality assurance programs through the American Sheep Industry.
For more information or questions, contact Kelly Froehlich at Kelly.Froehlich@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5765; Jaelyn Quintana at Jaelyn.Quintana@sdstate.edu or 605-394-1722; or Heidi Carroll at Heidi.Carroll@sdstate.edu or 605-688-6623. Consignors and information about the sale can also be found on the SDSGA website at sdsheepgrowers.org.
