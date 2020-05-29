BROOKINGS — South Dakota FFA members were recognized at the 92nd South Dakota State FFA Convention for excellence in developing career-specific skills through their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Proficiency projects.
The FFA Agricultural Proficiency Awards recognize members who have developed their skills and abilities related to employment, internships, apprenticeships and their future careers at agribusiness or agriculture-related organizations. There are over 40 Proficiency areas for FFA members to participate in.
Area results are as follows:
• Agricultural Mechanics Design & Fabrication (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Carry-On Trailer and Lincoln Electric. Our state level sponsor is Cammack Ranch Supply, Union Center.
1. Blake Eldeen, Parker
• Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance — Placement is sponsored nationally by WD-40. Our state level sponsor is Scott Supply Co. and Jeremy and Laura Nettifee.
3. Austin Pillsbury, Menno
• Agricultural Services (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Red Brand Wire. Our state level sponsors are Midwest Cooperatives of Pierre and Northern Plains Cooperative of Gettysburg.
3. Blake Johnson, Centerville
• Beef Production — Entrepreneurship is sponsored nationally by Merck Animal Health and Rabo Agri Finance. Our state level sponsors are Jensen, Stewart, Odden and Vedvei Charolais Breeders, Millborn Seeds, and the South Dakota Shorthorn Association.
3. Trevor Johnson, Beresford
• Beef Production — Placement is sponsored nationally by Zoetis. Our state level sponsor is the South Dakota Cattlemen's Association.
3. Tate Johnson, Beresford
• Diversified Livestock Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Wahl Clipper Corporation, Tractor Supply Company and Bekaert Corporation. Our state level sponsor is McFleeg Feed.
1. Kasandra Knutson, Viborg-Hurley
• Poultry Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the United States Poultry and Egg Association and Tractor Supply Company. Our state level sponsors are Mr. Josh Johnson and the South Dakota Poultry Industries Association.
1. Grant Handel, Menno
• Service Learning (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. Our state level sponsors are BankWest and the Harrisburg FFA Chapter.
3. Bailey Hansen, Centerville
• Vegetable Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Wilbur-Ellis Company and Tractor Supply Company. Our state level sponsor is in memory of Bill and Stella Hanson by Clark and Lyla Hanson.
1. Geoff Dunkelberger, Parker
3. Kamrynn Sveeggen, Beresford
