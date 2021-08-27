BROOKINGS — More than 45 sheep producers from across the region attended the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association (SDSGA) Fourth Annual Premium Yearling Ewe Sale in July. The sale, held July 24 at the Magness Livestock Auction in Huron, began with South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension small ruminant experts leading the educational component of the event.
“During this year’s premium regional yearling ewe sale, we offered resources and information, supporting the demand for superior ewe genetics in smaller lot sizes, while also providing producers a chance to learn and interact with Extension professionals,” says Kelly Froehlich, SDSU Extension Small Ruminant Specialist.
Froehlich discussed the effects external parasites have on sheep and how to combat them. Dave Johnson, Vice President of Marketing – Sheep, Goats and Calves for Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales, followed with a discussion on lamb markets, and Heidi Carroll, SDSU Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist and Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator, wrapped up with an update on the Sheep Safety and Quality Assurance (SSQA) and the American Wool Assurance (AWA) programs. The program was followed by a free lamb lunch hosted by SDSGA.
This year’s sale had a wide selection of high-quality registerable and commercial ewes, ranging from traditional white face wool breeds to crossbred and meat-breed yearling ewes. Sixty-eight sheep producers registered to bid on 23 lots of yearling ewes totaling 450 head. The prices remained strong throughout the sale with considerable interest on all offerings. Lots were purchased by buyers from five states.
The sale report is as follows:
• Gross receipts: $197,793
• Average dollars per head: $439
• Number of consignors: 15
A rollover auction was offered on one ewe donated by Sage Creek Targhees ~ Tommy Mills to benefit the SDSGA’s Youth Buyer Credit Program. This ewe earned more than $2,100 toward the continuation of this program. The program encourages and assists regional youths to enter the sheep industry or expand their existing flock by providing $500 awards to purchase yearling ewes at the sale. This year, one award was given to John Callies of Howard, South Dakota.
To learn more about the ewe sale results or the Youth Buyer Credit Program, visit the Yearling Ewe Sale tab at sdsheepgrowers.org.
The 2021 SDSGA Annual Convention will be held Sept. 24-25 in Pierre, South Dakota. The SDSU Extension Small Ruminant Team will be providing a Sheep 101 On-Farm Extension program on lambing time basics on Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to noon CDT at Beastrom Targhee. To learn more, or to partake in the program, register for the SDSGA Annual Convention by contacting Lisa Surber at 406-581-7772 or Lisa@sdsheepgrowers.org, or visit at sdsheepgrowers.org.
Any immediate questions or concerns about sheep production can be directed to SDSU Extension personnel: Froehlich at Kelly.Froehlich@sdstate.edu or 608-688-5765; or Jaelyn Quintana, Sheep Field Specialist, at Jaelyn.Quintana@sdstate.edu or 605-394-1722.
