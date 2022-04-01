LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Sorghum Producers will begin accepting applications on April 4 for five positions on the 2022 board of directors.
“We are in need of strong producer leadership to help move forward the sorghum industry and legislative and regulatory policies that are important to sorghum farmers,” NSP CEO Tim Lust said. “Our farmer-led board of directors bring the commitment and dedication needed to ensure NSP maintains first-rate representation in Washington, D.C., for not only U.S. sorghum farmers but the industry as a whole.”
NSP board members lead efforts to create positive change for sorghum farmers through effective policy and relationships and hold a vision to promote, advocate for and defend the sorghum industry. To be qualified to serve on the board, candidates must be a current NSP member and have a passion for representing sorghum farmers through advocacy and fundraising activities. No prior board experience is necessary, only a desire to improve the sorghum industry.
Applications are due Friday, May 6, 2022, at 5 p.m. CST. The NSP Nominating Committee will review all applications before making nominations to the NSP Board of Directors for consideration and election during the August summer board meeting. Each position includes a three-year term, beginning Oct. 1, 2022, the start of NSP’s fiscal year.
