HURON —The South Dakota State Fair Foundation is excited to announce the South Dakota Soybean Checkoff has pledged $10,000 to the ‘Raise The SHED’ Fundraising Campaign. The SHED will be the new home for Open Class Sheep at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron and serve as a multi-purpose facility including a show arena and educational center. The indoor educational center will provide a place for interactive learning about the sheep industry, opportunities in agriculture, and our state’s rich agricultural history.
“The South Dakota Soybean Checkoff and South Dakota State Fair share the goal of enhancing opportunities for today’s farmers and ranchers while developing the next generation of producers and ag leaders. The SHED will play a key role in showcasing our sheep industry, provide a venue for additional livestock events, and be a place for youth to work side-by-side, learn together and share pride in their accomplishments,” said Jason Frerichs, South Dakota Soybean Checkoff Chairman.
The fundraising goal is $3 million. The total project cost is approximately $8 million.
The “Raise The SHED” campaign includes several donor opportunities for all donation levels including show arena naming rights and donor wall sponsorships. For more information on how to donate visit: www.sdstatefairfoundation.com.
The former Open Class Sheep Barn has been demolished, and project planning and design for The SHED is underway. A groundbreaking ceremony is expected to be held during the 2024 State Fair.
For additional information about the project or questions about the “Raise The SHED” campaign, contact Peggy Besch, South Dakota State Fairgrounds Manager at 605-353-7340 or peggy.besch@state.sd.us or Fundraising Campaign Chairman Larry Tidemann at 605-690-8353. A complete list of fundraising committee members and campaign information can be found at www.sdstatefairfoundation.com
