Whether you use a budbox or a sweep system to work cattle, understanding cattle behavior is the key to low stress handling.
Identifying safe livestock handling principles is one of the aims of Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (CS-CASH). This University of Nebraska Medical Center group (https://www.unmc.edu/publichealth/feedyard/) is conducting two research projects (funded by National Institutes of Occupational Safety and Health) that are designed to make a positive impact on the sustainability of cattle feedyards through increased safety and health efforts.
About 1975, Bud Williams introduced the “budbox,” a unique crowd pen that uses certain natural animal behavior principles to move cattle. In 1988, Nebraska’s Marvin Priefert released his design of an open-sided cattle sweep system, which led to the multitude of sweep systems used today.
Both systems can be effective if the handlers understand cattle behavior. The key principles for working with cattle include:
1. Cattle want to see you. If they can see you, they know where the pressure is coming from. It’s key to handler positioning and cattle response.
2. Cattle want to go around you. When you put pressure on cattle, they want to walk around you or circle you. They may walk off, but will eventually stop, turn, and look, because they want to see you.
3. Cattle are herd animals. If you get one started, the rest will usually go, too.
4. Cattle want to remove pressure. If you put pressure on them, they take off. That’s the flight zone.
5. Cattle can only process one main thought at a time. If you put pressure on them until they move, it’s effective. If you push too hard, they’ll think of something else and go somewhere else.
Ron Gill, Associate Department Head and Program Leader for Animal Science Extension at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, says both systems work well if the people using them understand these key principles of cattle behavior.
“You probably need more cattle behavior skills to use a budbox and make it work correctly,” Gill says. “If you’re having trouble using either a budbox or sweep system, review these animal behavior principles. If you’re still having trouble, understand that there’s a tremendous amount of difference in the sweep tub arena when it comes to design. Your sweep angle may be too narrow.”
Temple Grandin designed a 270-degree sweep (www. https://grandin.com/design/design.html) that works well when users are mindful of cattle behavior. Some sweeps are designed with a 180-degree or 90-degree angle. Either of these designs may not give cattle enough room to respond in a natural manner.
To help make a sweep system with a narrower angle work, handlers must understand where to position themselves to help move the cattle in the desired direction.
“You can use your position to pressure cattle to move the direction you want them to,” Gill says. “But you need to do it in a calm manner. If you don’t, the cattle fall into a panic mode, and they can’t think about anything except getting away from you. They won’t be able to think which means they won’t see the opening you want them to walk through.”
Cattlemen have found that an effective budbox size is 14 feet by 20 feet. Gate latches are on the side closest to the chute, so the entry is as close as possible to the exit. All sides are open except the budbox gate. The main gate should allow for easy and quick escape from the box for safety or to work the box from the outside.
“A poorly designed budbox won’t work well either,” Gill says.
On her website, Grandin explains that effective cattle pen layouts are “always level. If the system includes a ramp, it should be located within the single file chute. An animal standing in the crowd pen must be able to see two or three body lengths up the single file chute before it curves. This will facilitate entry into the chute.”
Budboxes can be designed with two exits but should still be only 14 feet wide. If they’re wider than that, the handler loses the ability to put effective pressure on the cattle.
With either system, the animals being worked should come into the tub/pen at the same time. The handler should step into the proper position and stay there. Give the cattle a few seconds to decide to turn around. Allow them to face the chute before applying pressure.
Because the cattle will instinctively want to go around the handler to see what’s pressuring them, they will move around the handler and into the chute (loading dock).
“Don’t have dogs around and don’t scare the cattle or use a flag or paddle because it takes the animals’ minds off what and where you want them to go,” Gill says. “Don’t go around behind the cattle in the budbox to push them out. That goes against their behavioral instincts, and it won’t work.”
Don’t put more animals in the box than it will hold, and don’t fill it more than half full.
Gill advises against putting a swing gate inside a budbox.
“Some people are doing that because they can’t get cattle to move out of the budbox,” Gills says. “They use the gate to bring pressure on the cattle so they move. This is extremely dangerous. That gate could end up coming back right on top of the handler.”
Some cattle handlers are hesitant to get inside a budbox with cattle. Gill notes that, in that case, the resolution for the issue probably lies with the individual’s general handling practices.
“If your cattle are that wild, you can work them from outside the box,” Gill says. “But if they’re that wild you have other issues to deal with.”
If a handler is at an advanced age or for some reason not quick and light on their feet, it may be advisable to work cattle from outside the box.
“When it comes to working cattle, safety is paramount,” Gill says. “Don’t put so many cattle in the box that you can’t easily reposition yourself.
“For small livestock operations, a sweep system may work best. Larger operators may find a budbox is more effective,” Gill notes. “For either system, it takes patience to understand cattle behavior, but it’s the key factor in safely and effectively moving and working them.”
For additional information on budboxes, go to https://animalscience.tamu.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2012/04/Designing-a-Bud-Box.pdf, a publication Gill developed.
You’ll also find a wealth of instructional videos at www.ranchtv.org.
Funding for this educational article comes from the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
