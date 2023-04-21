It’s calving season across South Dakota, but a group of family farmers and ranchers still made time to travel to Washington, D.C. to meet with policy makers and U.S.D.A. officials and advocate for what they need in the upcoming Farm Bill.

“No one can carry our message like we can. This advocacy effort is important because as farmers and ranchers, what is in this Farm Bill impacts our lives and livelihoods,” said Doug Sombke, a fourth-generation Conde farmer and President of South Dakota Farmers Union. “Yes, we are calving, yes we are gearing up for planting season 2023, thankfully we all have family or friends stepping in to pick up the slack and help out while we are away.”

