MADISON — “Forage Crop Rotations Utilizing Cover Crops” and “Understanding the Nitrogen Credit in the Alfalfa to Corn Rotation” are just a couple of the presentations offered at the South Dakota Winter Forage Meeting in Madison, South Dakota, on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Boadwine Dairy near Baltic, a regional leader in the area of sustainability, will serve as one of the event’s featured speakers. Boadwine Dairy was recently awarded a 2022 U.S. Dairy Sustainability Award and continue to make improvements in all areas of their farms.
"The 2023 South Dakota Winter Forage Meeting features an impressive lineup of area forage experts eager to share their knowledge and experience with South Dakota’s forage and dairy farmers," said Beth Nelson, MFA President. “Our goal is to give forage farmers the tools they need to make the coming year more profitable.”
To take advantage of discounted pre-registration, which ends Feb. 21, visit midwestforage.org/SDmeeting.php. On-site registration is available but costs more, so register today.
In addition to Boadwine’s presentation, the meeting will also feature presentations on the topics of “Crop Insurance Coverage for Alfalfa & Dairy Risk Management Policies,” “Sustainability and Profitability for the Future of the Dairy Industry,” an SDSU Forage Research Update and updates from the Midwest Forage Association and National Alfalfa & Forage Alliance.
MFA is hosting this event in collaboration with South Dakota State University Extension and the Northern Plains Forage Association. The meeting will be held in Room 201 of the Karl E. Mundt Library on the campus of Dakota State University (804 N Egan Ave., Madison).
