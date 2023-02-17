MADISON — “Forage Crop Rotations Utilizing Cover Crops” and “Understanding the Nitrogen Credit in the Alfalfa to Corn Rotation” are just a couple of the presentations offered at the South Dakota Winter Forage Meeting in Madison, South Dakota, on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Boadwine Dairy near Baltic, a regional leader in the area of sustainability, will serve as one of the event’s featured speakers. Boadwine Dairy was recently awarded a 2022 U.S. Dairy Sustainability Award and continue to make improvements in all areas of their farms.

