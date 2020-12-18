SIOUX FALLS — The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) today announced the winners of their national and state corn yield contests. This is an opportunity for corn growers to compete with other farmers to grow the most corn per acre across multiple categories.
Out of the 157 entries in South Dakota here are the top three highlights. Brennen Reid Bird of Elk Point had the highest yield in the state with 310.69 bushels per acre using Pioneer P1185AM seed, conventional non-irrigated.
Darren Mosel of Chamberlain harvested 303.05 bushels per acre in the strip, min, mulch, ridge- till irrigated category with DEKALB DKC59-82RIB seed and Steve Breding of Chamberlain had a yield of 294.42 bushels per acre with Channel 213-19VT2PRIB hybrid in the no-till irrigated category.
“South Dakota corn farmers continue to push the yield curve,” South Dakota Corn Executive Director Lisa Richardson said. “It’s always exciting to see what corn farmers and mother nature do with technology advancement and rapidly changing farming techniques.”
The National Corn Yield Contest is in its 56th year and the program remains the most popular program for NCGA members across the country.
“The corn yield contest brings farmers together with friendly competition, while finding new and innovative ways to optimize our overall yields,” said Doug Noem, president of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association. “These innovations allow us to meet demands while creating future corn hybrids, not only in South Dakota, but across the country. Congratulations to all of our South Dakota farmers who placed in this year’s contest.”
Winners in South Dakota’s contest:
RANK/NAME/CITY: BRAND/HYBRID/YIELD
• CONVENTIONAL NON-IRRIGATED
1. Brennen Reid Bird, Elk Point — Pioneer, P1185AM, 310.69
2. Harold Wipf, Scotland — Pioneer, P1366AM, 273.76
3. Jason Kokes, Tabor — Pioneer, P1366AM, 270.38
———
• NO-TILL NON-IRRIGATED
1. Scott McKee, Hawarden — Pioneer, P0507Q, 272.83
2. Dean Bosse, Elk Point — Pioneer, P1082AM, 267.31
3. Jeffery Fliehs, Groton — Pioneer, P9880AM, 255.31
———
• STRIP, MIN, MULCH, RIDGE-TILL NON-IRRIGATED
1. Benji Obbink, Ireton — Pioneer, P1185AM, 280.09
2. Brian Hefty, Baltic — Hefty Seed, H5832, 265.86
3. Robert Holzwarth, Hazel — Hefty Seed, H4922, 242.19
———
NO-TILL IRRIGATED
1. Steve Breding, Chamberlain — Channel, 213-19VT2PRIB, 294.42
———
STRIP, MIN, MULCH, RIDGE-TILL IRRIGATED
1. Darren Mosel, Chamberlain — DEKALB, DKC59-82RIB, 303.05
2. Tyler and Jerry Poeschl, Yankton — Pioneer, P1366AM, 278.92
3. Scott and Tammy Slepikas, Huron — Pioneer, P0339Q, 261.10
———
CONVENTIONAL IRRIGATED
1. Samuel Waldner, Huron — Beck’s Hybrids, 5699VT2P, 281.06
2. Kerry Hofer, Freeman — Pioneer, P1185AM, 280.54
3. Jarrod Hagena, Hurley — Pioneer, P1185AM, 276.65
