PIERRE — The Central Plains Dairy Foundation (CPDF) is accepting applications for the Dairy Innovators Grant through Jan. 10, 2022. The Central Plains Dairy Foundation Dairy Innovators Grant program supports organizations working to improve challenges facing the dairy industry.
The Dairy Innovators Grant was created as a funding source for nonprofit organizations leading the way in providing innovative programs and solutions to challenges facing the people of dairy and the future of the industry. The CPDF looks for projects addressing economic development, community development, workforce development, or industry promotional need that are inclusive, collaborative, and effective. Grant awards range from $500 to $10,000 and will be awarded to projects focusing on Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota or South Dakota.
A recent grant recipient was the South Dakota Dairy Producers, who partnered with the AgUnited for South Dakota, South Dakota Corn Utilization Council, South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and East River Electric Power Cooperative to release an economic contribution study of South Dakota Agriculture. This study estimated the value of dairy products in South Dakota in 2020 was $530 million.
“The dairy industry has changed and evolved over the years, requiring innovation from our producers and leaders” says Chris Maxwell, Executive Director of the Central Plains Dairy Foundation. “The industry plays an important role in the Central Plains Region and we are proud to support this innovation and growth.”
Applications for a Dairy Innovators Grant must be submitted by Jan. 10, 2022. More information and our application is available online at centralplainsdairyfoundation.org.
