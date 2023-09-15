CompleX

An aerial photo of the DEX ribbon cutting.

 Courtesy Photo

HURON — On Aug. 31, the South Dakota State Fair cut the ribbon on the Dakota Events Complex, the DEX, marking a pivotal milestone on the journey to replace the open class beef complex destroyed by fire on Oct. 31, 2020.

The newly unveiled DEX presents an exciting opportunity for youth in agriculture, as the state-of-the-art facility serves as a premier venue for the open class and 4-H livestock exhibits during the fair. Additionally, it is poised to become a prominent attraction not only for local events, but also allows the state fairgrounds to compete for regional and national livestock shows, 4-H competitions, FFA conventions, rodeos, concerts, thrill shows, and more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.