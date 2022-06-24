Perspective: Drought Disappearing Slowly So Far

I love summer! I love the longer days and all of the green outside. I love the warmth and not having to put on every article of clothing to go outside to break ice in the livestock waterers.
Every season has its merits on the farm, except maybe winter. Winter around here, anyway, tends to be a season that we just “get through.” Every year, I try to reframe winter as a season of rest and making plans for the next growing season, but the long nights, dim days, and cold temperatures make that even difficult.
I blossom in the spring along with the flowers and make a point to soak in as much of the warm, sometimes hot, weather that comes with summer. I hope for a long Indian summer—those mild falls that stretch into early December.
Another reason that summer is a favorite time of the year for me is that my three kids are busy with getting ready for the 4-H county fair. The countdown is on: 18 days until entry day. That sounds like a long time when said out loud, but in practice, this will fly by. Even though I find ways to streamline the process every year, I know from eight years of experience now that we have way more work in the next 18 days than we have during any other 18 days of the year.
All three kids are showing meat goats, sheep, and poultry and there is a lot of prep to be had in just these 4-H projects; competing in the presentation, music, tree identification, and horticulture contests; and wrapping up on a variety of other exhibits including each of their own intensive research study. My two teens also have leadership activities, community service, and the state public speaking contest.
County fair is our equivalent of the Super Bowl.
I’m grateful for a lot of things on the farm this year. One of them is that after a worryingly dry winter and spring, early summer seems to have broken the drought pattern. We have been getting regular rains, though they are sometimes accompanied by damaging hail, and our pasture that was so late to green up is now bursting with forage—so much so that I cannot see anything but the backs of the sheep grazing the paddock. After the last storm, our family walked the pasture fence to check for damage and it was incredible the amount of grass out there.
Check on the U.S. Drought Monitor, the drought conditions that had gripped much of South Dakota and Nebraska are much reduced. Oh, there’s still drought—including at severe levels in Northeast Nebraska and the Vermillion area—but the amount of angry red on the drought map has receded to Southwest Nebraska. Overall, both states’ soil moisture levels look much healthier when compared to a couple months ago although forecasts warn that soil moisture will likely suffer this summer.
According to the Drought Monitor’s Climate Outlooks, the Yankton-area is expected to see above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation through at least October of this year. That does not bode well for drought relief, although we’ll see what the rest of this summer holds.
I’ve heard a couple of old-timers predict that this summer will be especially stormy. I’m not sure what that means: Will it bring more frequent rains than a typical summer? Or will it continue with the typical summer of spotty rains but generally more severe weather accompanying that rain? Or will it be dry as a bone?
I think I’d rather risk a stormy summer than return to the drought it seems many of us have been able to get out of. The official weather outlooks don’t appear to be in our favor. Old-timers aren’t always right, but sometimes they are.
