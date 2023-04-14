LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) is reminding grain producers and dealers of the importance of familiarizing themselves with Nebraska’s Grain laws when it comes to doing business with grain dealers.

It is of vital importance for a producer/seller to ensure they are working with a grain dealer that is licensed to do business in the state of Nebraska. If a producer sells grain to a grain dealer that is not licensed in Nebraska, the producer will have no protections under state law. A list of grain dealers licensed in Nebraska can be found on the Grain Department page of the PSC website, https://psc.nebraska.gov/.

