BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension is inviting cattle producers, allied industry professionals or anyone interested in feeding cattle to attend the annual South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association Feeder Council feedlot tour on July 20 near Baltic.
The day will include two tours of eastern South Dakota feedlot facilities. The first tour starts at 2 p.m. CDT at Boadwine Dairy. Boadwine Dairy has implemented a beef/dairy crossbreeding system and raises the calves onsite.
“This stop offers a unique opportunity to glimpse an aspect of the cattle industry that is less common to South Dakota but represents a growing sector and additional opportunities for producers,” said Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Feedlot Specialist.
The second stop will be at the Jared Questad farm. Questad and his family have built two confinement structures as part of their cattle feeding business — a bed-pack hoop barn and a slatted floor facility. The Questad farm tour will start at approximately 4 p.m., with dinner to follow at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the Questad Seed Service warehouse.
Rusche said the second stop gives a chance to observe different housing approaches for cattle, as well as highlighting how cattle feeding has provided opportunities for young producers.
“The most valuable part of events such as this is the opportunity to network and learn from fellow producers,” said Rusche. “Every time I participate in these tours or have the chance to visit another producer, I come away with a different perspective or a new idea. Our hope is that this tour will serve the same purpose for those taking part.”
There is a registration fee. To register, visit sdcattlemen.org, click on the “Events” tab and select the “2023 Feedlot Tour.”
