BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension is inviting cattle producers, allied industry professionals or anyone interested in feeding cattle to attend the annual South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association Feeder Council feedlot tour on July 20 near Baltic.

The day will include two tours of eastern South Dakota feedlot facilities. The first tour starts at 2 p.m. CDT at Boadwine Dairy. Boadwine Dairy has implemented a beef/dairy crossbreeding system and raises the calves onsite.

