South Dakota cow/calf and crop farmer Jeff Kippley was elected to serve family farmers and ranchers from across the nation as National Farmers Union Vice President. He was elected Feb. 28 during the 2022 National Farmers Union Convention held in Denver.
“I am honored family farmers and ranchers put their trust in me to help lead this organization in its mission,” said Kippley, who farms with his wife, Rachel and dad, John near Aberdeen.
The need for fair prices motivated Kippley to serve.
“Policy changes need to take place soon, so our children can earn a fair living on the family farm or ranch,” Kippley said. “Like many agriculture producers, I also work fulltime off the farm to sustain our family’s farming operation.
Working with family, Rachel and I own a tax preparation service. As tax advisors, we see the numbers behind many family farms and ranches. And it’s not just our family farm that needs off-farm income to stay afloat financially — it is the majority of family agriculture producers.”
In his role as National Farmers Union Vice President, Kippley will serve members together with National Farmers Union President Rob Larew.
Kippley and his wife, Rachel have four children: Noah, 15; Titus, 13; Aaron, 9 and Moriah, 7. To learn more about Kippley, visit www.sdfu.org/KipleyforVP.
