PIERRE — New South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) directors/board members participated in a fall orientation hosted by the Federation of State Beef Councils (SBC) to learn about the Beef Checkoff and share ideas. Gary Deering, Erin Yost, Christina Christenson, Becky Littau, Josh Geigle, Danielle Kartak and VeaBea Thomas, directors on the SDBIC board, participated in the State Beef Council Director Orientation held on Oct. 26 in Denver.

New SBC directors from across the country came together to learn about their roles and responsibilities as stewards of the Beef Checkoff. Attendees also learned about the Beef Act & Order, Beef Checkoff history, fiduciary responsibility and Beef Checkoff payment compliance.

