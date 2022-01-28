BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension personnel invite individuals involved in farming, ranching and other agriculture-related occupations to participate in a statewide comprehensive needs assessment on farm/ranch stress and mental health as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (USDA FRSAN) program. The purpose of FRSAN is to connect individuals involved in the agriculture industry to stress assistance programs.
The comprehensive needs assessment is a three-part process, which includes key informant interviews, focus groups and a mailed survey. Key informant interviews have already been completed, while the survey is still being developed and will be distributed across the state this spring.
Prospective participants for these focus groups include farmers, ranchers and anyone who works with farmers or ranchers, including but not limited to spouses, agribusiness professionals and agricultural educators.
In each focus group, participants will be asked a series of questions regarding their perceptions on farm stress and mental health and will have the opportunity to listen to and discuss topics with one another. Upon completion of the focus group, participants will receive a $30 Amazon gift card for their time.
Multiple focus group opportunities will be available throughout February and March in both in-person and online formats. All dates, times and locations can be found in the schedule below.
———
SCHEDULE
In-person sessions will be held at SDSU Extension Regional Centers, while online sessions will meet via Zoom.
• Feb. 1: Sioux Falls Regional Center — 10 a.m. CST
• Feb. 2: Rapid City Regional Center — 10 a.m. MT
• Feb. 3: Online via Zoom — 10 a.m. CST/9 a.m. MT
• Feb. 4: Online via Zoom — 10 a.m. CST/9 a.m. MT
• Feb. 8: Online via Zoom — 10 a.m. CST/9 a.m. MT
• Feb. 9: Sioux Falls Regional Center — 10 a.m. CST
• Feb. 11: Pierre Regional Center — 10 a.m. CST
• Feb. 14: Watertown Regional Center — 10 a.m. CST
• Feb. 15: Online via Zoom — 10 a.m. CST/9 a.m. MT
• Feb. 16: Rapid City Regional Center — 10 a.m. MT
• Feb. 22: Online via Zoom — 10 a.m. CST/9 a.m. MT
• Feb. 23: Lemmon Regional Center — 10 a.m. MT
• Feb. 24: Winner Regional Center— 10 a.m. CST
• Feb. 24: Rapid City Regional Center — 10 a.m. MT
• Feb. 28: Online via Zoom — 10 a.m. CST/9 a.m. MT
• March 1: Mitchell Regional Center — 10 a.m. CST
• March 2: Aberdeen Regional Center — 10 a.m. CST
———
REGISTRATION
To reserve your spot in a focus group, please visit: https://sdsuextensionfocusgroups3.questionpro.com
For more information, reach out to Dr. Andrea Bjornestad at Andrea.Bjornestad@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5125.
This project is funded by USDA-NIFA 2020-70028-32728.
