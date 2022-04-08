There’s a lot of things in life you could classify as “atypical.” Perhaps the way your kids dress or your odd cousin’s concept of the universe come to mind. But when it comes to pneumonia in cattle, one would assume it all should work the same, typical, way, correct?
A typical pneumonia in cattle follows a common process. A bacteria or virus invades the lung tissue. The normal immune defenses that usually thwart these invaders is hindered by either young age, stress from a number of different causes, or an overwhelming pathogen load. This allows the virus or bacteria to multiply, causing tissue damage which creates an inflammatory response. While necessary to combat the invader, the inflammatory response destroys normal tissue, which gives other bacteria the chance to infect the lung as well. The process either resolves with the calf’s immune system overcoming the infection (at times with the help of antibiotics) or the animal succumbs to the disease.
But just like those crazy pants your kid picked out, sometimes things follow an atypical, mysterious route. In regard to pneumonia in cattle, we sometimes encounter a respiratory syndrome known as “atypical interstitial pneumonia.” Also known as acute interstitial pneumonia, the cause of this disease is undetermined. What we observe is in South Dakota feedyards it usually affects aggressively eating, high-growth heifers on a finishing ration, though it can be seen in steers on occasion. These animals are seldom seen ill, rather they are found dead in the pen after being perfectly normal the day prior.
When these animals are examined post-mortem, they have lungs that are full of fluid. There is fluid in the airways and fluid in the tissue between the airways, which is called the “interstitium,” hence the second word in the syndrome’s name. It may be seen concurrently with other diseases, for example bloat, but the twin findings of sudden death and heavy wet lungs lead a veterinarian towards this diagnosis.
Because we understand so little about this disease other than how to identify it, treatment and prevention options are nearly non-existent. While we understand how the disease is caused in grazing cattle and the ways we can prevent it, the mechanisms at play in a grazing case do not occur in the feedyard. Consequently, intervention strategies in feedyards that struggle with this disease have mixed results.
So this begs the question if you can’t stop it why are we discussing it? My goal with this column is to stimulate thought for the cattle feeders in our reading audience. If we occasionally lose an animal, we may attribute the problem to a number of factors. But we won’t have any idea what killed the animal if we don’t post it. Whether the animal died from Clostridium, AIP or bloat may not matter if we only lose one animal, but if we continue to lose more we probably would love to turn back the clock and look at that first animal again.
Then let’s do a post-mortem on every animal that dies from an unknown cause on our feedyard. If we do this, we can see trends earlier in the progression of disease and adjust before we lose another. Even in the case of frustrating diseases like AIP, we can plan ahead for this pen of cattle. Having a plan for the atypical brings a little comfort to this chaotic universe, no matter what that odd cousin says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.