BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension invites beginning meat processors and backyard butchers to learn new skills associated with the harvest, fabrication and processing of pigs. The Pork Processing Short Course will be held Sept. 15-17 at the SDSU Meat Laboratory in Brookings.
“This 2½-day program will provide participants with hands-on opportunities to learn how to humanely harvest pigs, cut carcasses for wholesale and retail and how to process bacon and brats,” says Christina Bakker, SDSU Extension Meat Science Field Specialist. “We will also cover food safety, processing ingredients and other exciting meat science topics.”
The Pork Processing Short Course will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT on Sept. 15-16 and from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 17. The SDSU Meat Laboratory is located at the west end of the Animal Science Complex (1097 N. Campus Drive) on the SDSU campus.
The cost of the program includes three lunches, as well as daily snacks. Participants will also take home the meat they process from half a hog, so bringing a large cooler is recommended.
Registration is limited and will close Sept. 3. For more information, visit the SDSU Extension Events page (extension.sdstate.edu/events) or contact Bakker at Christina.Bakker@sdstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.