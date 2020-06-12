BROOKINGS — The I-29 Moo University dairy consortium launched a bi-weekly podcast on May 26, aimed at informing dairy producers in the I-29 corridor and across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska North Dakota and South Dakota.
“The show’s focus is unique because it aims to discuss current issues faced by dairy producers along the corridor ranging from economics and animal health, to forage, labor and farm programs,” said Kim Clark, Nebraska Extension Dairy Educator.
Podcasts are released every two weeks, and feature commentary by I-29 Moo University Extension dairy specialists in conversation with other dairy industry experts.
“As one of the four primary collaborating partners of the I-29 Moo University, SDSU Extension will provide expert panelists across a variety of topics for the podcast,” said Tracey Erickson, SDSU Extension Dairy Field Specialist.
“The podcasts offer another way for dairy producers and the dairy industry across the region to receive current and timely information and resources on dairy production practices, financial management and practical strategies in dealing with farm stress,” said Jim Salfer, University of Minnesota Extension Dairy Educator.
Fred Hall, Northwest Iowa Extension Dairy Specialist adds that the discussions are driven by current topics and questions from producers. “We hope that producers will interact with questions and comments that can help develop more programs,” Hall said.
The first podcast was released on May 26 and featured Kim Clark, Jim Salfer, Minnesota Extension Dairy Educator, and Fred M. Hall, Northwest Iowa Extension Dairy Specialist, discussing information for dairy producers concerning the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). The second podcast is scheduled for release, June 15th and will feature the topic of “Heat Stress on the Dairy”.
Each episode is 15-20 minutes in length and is available on the I-29 Moo University website, as well as on each state’s dairy Extension website. Listeners can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes under I29 Moo U Dairy and Spotify. Past episodes are archived, so listeners can tune in whenever they choose. Archived podcasts can be found on the I-29 Moo University webpage at https://dairy.unl.edu/i-29-moo-university/ or a link can also be obtained through the South Dakota State Dairy and Food Science webpage under the Extension Tab or the SDSU Extension Webpage under the Dairy Tab
For more information, contact Tracey Erickson at tracey.erickson@sdatate.edu or 605-882-5140; Kim Clark at kimclark@unl.edu or 402-472-6065; Jim Salfer at salfe001@umn.edu or 612-360-4506; or Fred M. Hall at fredhall@iastate.edu or 712-737-4230.
