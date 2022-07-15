BROOKINGS — The SDSU Extension Small Ruminant Team will be hosting an educational opportunity at the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association (SDSGA) Premium Yearling Ewe Sale on Saturday, July 23, at Magness Livestock Auction in Huron. The program will begin at 10 a.m. CST and will be followed by the sale at 2 p.m.
“We’re kicking off the sale with some great topics that will apply to all producers,” says Jaelyn Quintana, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist.
———
Program Agenda
• 10 a.m. — Drug use and antibiotic regulation changes: Dr. Russ Daly, SDSU Extension Veterinarian
• 10:45 a.m. — Review of Scrapie regulations: Dr. Todd Tedrow, South Dakota Animal Industry Board
• 11:30 a.m. — What did my sheep just eat? Poisonous plants: Dr. Kelly Froehlich, SDSU Extension Small Ruminant Specialist
• 11:45 a.m. — Know your lamb cuts: Jaelyn Quintana, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist
• Noon. — Free lamb lunch
“This free education program has been a nice compliment prior to the SDSGA Premium Yearling Ewe Sale, and we appreciate this opportunity to partner with the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association,” said Kelly Froehlich, SDSU Extension Small Ruminant Specialist. “Additionally, a lamb will be sold during the sale through a rollover auction for the Youth Buyer Credit Program, which supports youth interested in expanding or starting their own flock.”
Information about consignors, the sale or the Youth Buyer Credit Program can be found on the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association website.
