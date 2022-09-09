Walt Bones III

BROOKINGS — Whether it’s on his family’s Parker farm, serving on numerous leadership teams, civic groups and agriculture organizations or during his time as South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture, Walt Bones III enjoys working with others toward a shared vision.

“To get things done it takes a group working together toward a common goal,” explained the 2022 Eminent Leader in Agriculture, Family and Community. “I come back to the lyrics of a Toby Keith song, “if you don’t know where you’re going, you might end up somewhere else.’”

