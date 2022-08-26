PIERRE — South Dakota producers play an important role in maintaining a healthy grain industry in the state. That theme is being highlighted by the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission at this year’s South Dakota State Fair to encourage conversation and increase communication between the producers selling grain and the commission’s grain warehouse staff.

PUC commissioners and staff will be available to speak with fair goers at the PUC booth in the Expo Building on the State Fairgrounds from Sept. 1-5. The Expo Building is open to the public 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, Thursday through Sunday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday.

