COLUMBUS, Neb. — Farmers are getting back in the field for spring planting season and Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is asking equipment operators to look up and look out for powerlines.

Powerlines located along fields can pose a potential safety hazard for equipment operators who are not aware of their surroundings. If a large piece of equipment gets too close to a powerline, it can cause electricity to arc to the equipment, resulting in a potentially serious or fatal injury.

