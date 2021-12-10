What Is The Best Way To Supply Mineral To My Cattle?

Like people, cattle do best when they have a balanced diet. Also like people, the majority of diets are deficient in a few key vitamins and minerals. That’s where a supplement comes in. Be it liquid, block or granular, the supplemental mineral supplies cattle with the fortification needed to keep them healthy and productive.
But unlike people, there are no flavored, chewable vitamin tablets to encourage them to eat this necessary product. While as cattle producers we make sure this product is an available free choice, we have no good way to know if all the cattle are eating what they are supposed to. So the question is, are they eating mineral?
Study data would say yes, but not consistently. In particular, I look to a study published last year by Dr. Emily J. Reppert at Kansas State University. The goal of this study was not to trace mineral levels but rather blood plasma chlortetracycline (CTC) levels in cows fed a free-choice supplement for control of anaplasmosis. However, I feel measuring CTC levels is a good barometer for how cows are consuming free-choice formulations of mineral.
The team utilized cows grazing pasture from June to October. When measuring the plasma CTC concentrations, the study team found in every month there were cows that had not consumed any mineral because their plasma CTC concentrations were undetectable. This varied with mineral formulation, with some formulations reporting better results than others. This, combined with a previous study done in 2000 by Dr. C.L. Cockwill in the Canadian Journal of Animal Science that used RFID mineral feeders to exhibit not all cows visit mineral feeders on a regular basis, undermines the assumption that putting out mineral for cows means they all will consume it.
So in light of this data, what is the best way to make sure cows get the vitamins and mineral they need? On pasture, this is a challenge, due to the lack of supplementation. The same thing goes for cows on cornstalks in the fall.
Yet in the wintertime, we are almost always delivering some sort of feed to cows. In eastern South Dakota, typically, this is silage and ground hay mixed. Even on small operations where bales are the primary means of winter feed, we still supplement with a little cracked corn or dry distillers.
So in any situation where feed is delivered with a mixer wagon or 5-gallon buckets, the opportunity exists to put the mineral in with this feed. By adding mineral to feed the cattle are already eating, we ensure they receive an adequate dose of mineral as opposed to the wild guess that is free choice feeding.
Though all times of year are critical for vitamins and minerals, the winter is especially important for spring calving cows. This is because we are entering the third trimester of gestation or calving at this time. The nutritional demands a calf places on a cow during this period are immense, and a deficiency leads to two consequences: lack of performance in the calf and difficulty in rebreeding the cow.
Because of this, if possible in any way, it is highly recommended to mix mineral with the feed for your cattle. We know how critical it is to good health and performance and we know we can’t trust the animal to eat what they require on their own. If you are unsure of how to incorporate a mineral, whether through liquid, block, tub or granular into your cattle diet, reach out to a nutritionist. The nutritionist can not only help you with this issue but find out other ways to make your winter ration more cost effective, adding to your profits in the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.