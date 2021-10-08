A staple of cow/calf production in eastern South Dakota and Nebraska is grazing cornstalks in the late fall. It is by far the least expensive time to own a cow in this part of the world. However, in fields severely damaged by wind or due to other factors, there can be an excessive amount of corn on the ground. With the risk for acidosis increased in these fields, how can our cows safely graze them?
The process of grazing these fields starts before we take the cows to them. First, work the cows up on corn over the process of two to three weeks. This will give their rumen time to adjust to corn, so finding it in the field isn’t such a shock to their system.
Next, when taking them out to the field, make sure they are full prior to gaining access to the corn stalks. This can be a challenge if they need to be hauled from a pasture West River to the stalks, as travel time is often measured in hours. If this is the case, consider bringing them into the winter holding pens for a couple days and feeding a ration. This would be a perfect opportunity to pregnancy-check these cows as well. If we can identify the opens early, we can get them on feed to add weight and turn their fat white for a better premium at sale time.
If feeding and adapting ahead of time isn’t an option, put a few bales of good quality hay out in the field before the cows arrive. This way, the cows can fill up on hay prior to searching for corn. If you have the ability to confine them to the bales for a short period of time, it will force the old cows that often are the first to seek out corn to fill up on hay.
When cows are on the field, if the large amounts of corn on the ground are spread sporadically across the field, consider using electric fence to cross fence the corn stalks. By limiting the number of acres the cows have access to, the cows are forced to eat leaves and husks and not simply traverse the field eating only corn kernels. How big these cross-fenced sections should be is determined by the number of cows on the field and the amount of corn on the ground. The University of Nebraska has a corn calculation equation to give you an idea of how much down corn may be available per acre. When in doubt, make the paddocks smaller and move the fence more frequently.
If you are supplementing feed, consider adding an ionophore to the ration. This product will modulate the rumen environment to allow for better digestion of starches like corn. However, if you are only providing free choice mineral, I would caution against using mineral with an ionophore free choice. Cattle are not apt to eat the ionophore mineral outside a mixed ration due to an off flavor.
Cornstalks are a great source of feed for cows in the winter. For a mid-gestation cow, these fields often provide enough nutrition that no supplemental feed is needed, which is very handy during these times of high feed prices. To graze them safely on fields with a plethora of corn on the ground, make sure to either adapt them to corn first, or turn the cows out on stalks with full bellies. If needed, the field can be cross fenced to regulate corn consumption. This way, you can safely take advantage of the inexpensive source of feed corn stalks provide for your cow herd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.