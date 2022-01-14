Geis: Can My Cows Eat Snow To Get Their Water?

By mid-January, winter grazing on stalks or grass is likely nearing its foreseeable end for the season. Often this is due to a shortage of forage, but if not for that reason then it’s because the snow simply gets too deep. If this snow and freezing temperatures really bum you out, keep in mind the glass-half-full aspect of this — Louisiana has way bigger cockroaches than we do up here!
From time-to-time the question arises if cows can get by on simply eating snow. Though I’ve never worked with a rancher that has relied on this method, I do get asked this question every so often. It’s a valid question, as obviously wildlife does not have the luxury of a heated water source. And judging by the number of racoons I see when driving down county roads at night, they seem to be doing quite well.
However, I would not recommend relying on snow for water for two reasons — necessary quantity of water and energy expenditure. To start with, even in the winter cows will drink a gallon of water per hundred pounds of body weight. For example, for a 1,300-pound cow this will take 13 gallons of water. Some may only drink half that amount, while others drink half again as much, but the gallon per hundredweight standard is a good rule of thumb.
The issue lies in the fact that a gallon of snow and a gallon of water are two entirely separate things. Considering the National Weather Service assumes an inch of rain is typically equivalent to 12 inches of snow, for a cow to get enough fluid water from snow they need to eat a whole lot of snow. If that snow is hard packed, it will require more digging and chewing just to get it off the ground.
Which leads to the second point: energy expenditure for water. The process of foraging, digging and chewing for water requires energy. That energy, whether it comes in grain or forage, is far more expensive to give to the cow than water costs. Plus, creating the heat to melt the snow requires energy. This is energy that could be used to keep the cow warm, which means the cow will need to consume more to make up the difference. Add to this the fact that situations where we do not have liquid water available are likely to be grazing low-quality forage, cows cannot eat enough of this forage to stay warm, melt snow, grow a calf and meet their basic requirements. Hence, the energy deficit manifests itself as weight loss in the cows.
Hence, for practical situations it is a requirement for cows to receive a liquid source of water through the winter. Whether this is a heated water tank or chopping ice two to three times per day (or both when the weather gets really cold), cows need access to liquid water all day. Can a cow survive if she is surrounded by several inches of fluffy snow and no liquid water? Technically yes, she can survive, but survive and thrive are not synonymous. With water being the single most important ingredient in every diet, my answer to this hypothetical question is to always provide liquid water. Because let’s face it, I know that even the wildlife are using those heated water tanks every chance they get.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.