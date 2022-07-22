Where I live, on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River, there are some cornfields — such as the field across the road from our homeplace — that are tasseling while many other cornfields are half the height due to being replanted after hailstorms earlier in the growing season.
Those who can irrigate have had their pivots running for weeks, if not months, as many farmers around here finally broke down and turned on their pivots in April out of desperation that it would prepare the soil for planting.
It feels like a very typical July out there: hot, muggy, not much for widespread rain but some spotty showers or storms.
But we need moisture. It is dry.
Yes, we received rain finally after a long, dry winter. And, yes, this is typical weather for July in the Midwest. But the rain we have been given isn’t enough to heal the ground from drought or stave off another serious drought this coming winter.
We need rain.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, while soil moisture conditions had improved as of early to mid-June, the drought severity is creeping up again. On the South Dakota side of the river, we see moderate to severe drought. On the Nebraska side, many areas are dipping into severe drought.
The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s crop progress reports for both states are telling.
As a whole, South Dakota’s pasture conditions are 43% good to excellent as of July 10. Topsoil moisture is 61% adequate and 23% short. Subsoil moisture is 60% adequate and 27% short.
Go over south of the Missouri River, and things get a whole lot drier.
As a whole, as of July 10, Nebraska’s pasture conditions are just 19% good to excellent. Topsoil moisture is 49% adequate and 48% short. Subsoil moisture is 47% adequate and 51% short.
Generally, however, in both states, crop conditions are holding strong. In South Dakota, 74% of cornfields are good to excellent. A total of 69% of soybeans rate good to excellent. Blooming is only at 18%, though, behind the five-year average of 32% by this time in the growing season.
In Nebraska, 63% of corn is good to excellent. Silking is behind, at just 8%, compared to the 19% five-year average. A total of 68% of soybeans are rated good to excellent. Blooming is at 40% and 2% of fields are setting pods, compared with the five-year average of 47% and 6%, respectively.
There’s a lot of hope in those crop conditions, but near- and long-term weather outlooks leave much to be desired.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought persisting across the Yankton area on both sides of the river through the end of September. Looking farther out, expect above-normal temperatures through the end of October and below-normal precipitation through the end of November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.