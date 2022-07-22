Is It Time For Your ‘Rain Dance Moves’?
Dave Willman - stock.adobe.com

Where I live, on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River, there are some cornfields — such as the field across the road from our homeplace — that are tasseling while many other cornfields are half the height due to being replanted after hailstorms earlier in the growing season.

Those who can irrigate have had their pivots running for weeks, if not months, as many farmers around here finally broke down and turned on their pivots in April out of desperation that it would prepare the soil for planting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.