Commentary: Growing Season Starting Off Promising, But Drought Threatens

May is my favorite month, and not just because it brings my birthday … though that would be enough of a reason on its own.
This is the month when winter finally seems to lose its grip on the weather, and Spring can emerge in all of its leafy, floral glory. It’s also when we start seeing an increasing amount of farm implements on the roadways … tractors pulling planters, the coop’s pesticide sprayers, pickups hauling trailers weighed down with the characteristic black boxes of seed corn, etc. Planting season is definitely underway.
According to this week’s USDA Crop Progress report for Nebraska, 71% of the state’s corn is in the ground. This is slightly ahead of last year’s planting pace, but ahead of the five-year average of 57% by this time.
It has been a little cooler and cloudier lately, which likely accounts for why only 12% of the state’s planted corn has emerged. While this emergence rate is behind last year, it is near the 16% five-year average.
On the soybean side, 47% of the crop has been planted. This is close to where it was last year at this time, and well ahead of the five-year average of 25%.
About 3% of the state’s soybeans have emerged, on par with last year’s emergence rate and the five-year average of 2%.
With sorghum, 6% of the state’s crop has been planted. This is behind last year at this time, though similar to the five-year average of 8%.
Nearly all of the oat acreage has been planted, so far at 97%. This is ahead of last year and the five-year average of 87%. A total of 80% of the state’s oats have emerged so far, ahead of last year at this time and the five-year average of 65%. Of those emerged, 53% of oats are in good to excellent condition, 39% fair, and 8% poor to very poor.
I can’t say this spring has been exceptionally wet, but this winter wasn’t dry either. And according to the USDA report, soil moisture is starting in a good place for the beginning of the growing season: 68% of the state’s topsoil has adequate moisture, 3% surplus and 39% short to very short. Likewise, 67% of the state’s subsoil has adequate moisture, 2% surplus and 31% short to very short. Of course, we wouldn’t turn down some rainy stretches.
Aside from grazing management, soil moisture tends to reflect pasture quality. A total of 48% of the state’s pasture and range is in good to excellent condition, 36% poor, and 16% poor to very poor. Looking at my own pastures, I have to say that it looks to be a very good start to the grazing season. There’s plenty of green out there, even in the historically lower-producing paddocks.
There’s no way to guess what this growing season holds, but we can get a roundabout idea from three- to six-month weather outlooks from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center. While a serious drought has claimed much of the Western U.S. including Southeast South Dakota, much of Nebraska has so far escaped these dry-and-drier weather patterns.
The three-month weather outlook, despite lower-than-typical precipitation and higher-than-typical temperatures, shows most of Nebraska staying in the clear for now … though drought will claim the Panhandle and Southwest Nebraska as well as continue to steadily creep its way over most of South Dakota.
I’d say the big takeaway here is to be glad that we’re starting the growing season with the soil moisture that we have, but everyone better brush off their rain dance moves. We’ll likely be calling on the most promising rain dancers by July.
