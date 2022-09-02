BROOKINGS — The South Dakota State University colleges of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and Education and Human Sciences are honoring three South Dakotans with the 2022 Eminent Leaders in Agriculture, Family and Community Award.

For nearly a century, this time-honored award recognizes South Dakotans for their contributions of leadership and service on the local, state, and national levels. The 2022 honorees are Walt Bones III, Chancellor; Delores Henderson, Sioux Falls and Bryan Jorgensen, Ideal.

