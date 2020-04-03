I’m going to slightly deviate from my normal cow column to talk about a topic that should be at the front of our minds — farm safety. This topic was brought to my attention this week since I helped with the livestock portion of the kids’ farm safety day that was held in Scotland last Saturday. Kudos to Micah and all the other volunteers who put on an awesome program for the kids there.
The kids had a great time watching the various demonstrations. From the powerline demonstration, to the PTO wrapping up the dummy, ATV safety, etc., adults showed the kids what can happen when the things that are commonplace around the farm tangle with the human body. I was charged with talking about livestock safety. Being that I had a couple of bucket calves, I didn’t try to show an example of a person being trampled, but they got the gist of the situation.
Standing behind the kids who were ooing and ahhing over the grapefruit being cooked by the powerline or the dummy wrapping around the power take-off, the demonstrations affected me a little differently. I leaned over to a friend that was helping out and asked if he was thinking about this person or that person we knew that had been injured by all these devices. Though both of us are in our early thirties, we could each list a person we knew that had been severely hurt or killed by every one of the safety items the kids viewed. The worst part was we didn’t even have the same list of people. I finished the day feeling rather solemn, but glad the kids were able to see these things so they can understand how hazardous they can be.
Farming is dangerous. We take a lot of it for granted every day as we work around all these potentially harmful fixtures that are essential to keep the farm running. Familiarity breeds complacency, and complacency is what allows us to put ourselves into harm’s way.
So when you’re working around the farm, please take the time to think about what you’re doing and the way you’re doing it. All these accidents happen so fast, and in a split second a life can end and others are changed forever.
Jake Geis, DVM, works with Sioux Nation Ag in Freeman.
