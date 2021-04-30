BROOKINGS — In January, the South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension Small Ruminant Team, in collaboration with colleagues throughout the United States, kicked off a survey inviting sheep and goat producers to share their interests and needs to help direct future Extension programming. To date, more than 460 responses from 46 states have been collected with many common threads emerging.
“This national survey is helping to collectively identify producer strengths and struggles to cooperatively strengthen Extension program efforts in South Dakota and across the United States," says Jaelyn Quintana, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist.
“By participating in the survey, producers can share preferences on production and management topics of importance as well as program delivery methods," says Kelly Froehlich, assistant professor and SDSU Extension specialist in Small Ruminant Production. "It will also help Extension professionals gain insight to current production challenges and farm-and-ranch demographics."
If you are a sheep and goat producer and want your voice to be heard as part of this National Sheep and Goat Producers Needs Assessment, responses need to be recorded by July 31. The survey is voluntary, confidential and will take approximately 10 minutes to complete.
The Sheep and Goat Producer Needs Assessment can be found online at https://sheepandgoatneeds.questionpro.com. Alternatively, printed surveys can be sent by mail or email upon request.
For more information or questions, contact Froehlich at Kelly.Froehlich@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5765; Quintana at Jaelyn.Quintana@sdstate.edu or 605-394-1722; or Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist and Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator at Heidi.Carroll@sdstate.edu or 605-688-6623.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.