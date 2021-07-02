BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University’s Southeast Research Farm annual field day will be held on July 6 at 1:30 p.m. The research farm is located at 29974 University Rd., Beresford, SD 57004.
The outdoor program and research plot tours will begin at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The indoor program will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Topics that will be discussed at the outdoor program include:
• Herbicide Evaluations — Paul O. Johnson, SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator
• Oat Nitrogen and Growth Regulator — David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist
• Hybrid Rye at the Southeast Farm — Peter Sexton, Associate Professor and SDSU Extension Sustainable Cropping System Specialist
• Cover Crop Herbicides — Gared Shaffer, SDSU Extension Weeds Field Specialist
• Oat Breeding — Melanie Caffe, SDSU Assistant Professor and Oat Breeder
• Alfalfa Trials at Southeast Farm — Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist
• Corn Fertility — Peter Kovacs, SDSU Assistant Professor in the Agronomy, Horticulture, and Plant Science Department
• Soybean Gall Midge and Insect Updates — Adam Varenhorst, SDSU Extension Specialist Field Crop Entomologist
• Corn Row Spacing — Bradley Rops, Southeast Research Farm Operations Manager
• Soybean Maturity Group — Bradley Rops, Southeast Research Farm Operations Manager
• Corn and Soybean Disease Updates — Emmanuel Byumkama, Associate Professor and SDSU Extension Plant Pathologist
• Drainage Water Quality and Cover Crops — Kristeen Almen, Water Resources Research and Outreach Assistant
———
Topics that will be discussed at the indoor program include:
• Feedlot Nutrition — Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate
• Market Updates — Jack Davis, SDSU Extension Crops Business Management Field Specialist
• Weather Outlook — Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist
• Horticulture Updates and High Tunnel — Kristine Lang, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist
To learn more about the SDSU Southeast Research Farm, visit our YouTube channel to view the 2020 and 2021 Southeast Farm Virtual Field Days at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfyO1TuktDjq04zrJmLyL4g.
For more information contact Ruth Stevens at ruth.stevens@sdstate.edu or 605-563-2941 or Peter Sexton at peter.sexton@sdstate.edu or 605-563-2989.
