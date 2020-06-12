Using White Wormers on Pasture

With the increase of resistance to many of the deworming products in the same family as ivermectin, there has been an increased interest in using oral deworming products instead. This class of dewormers, known as benzimidazoles, is commonly referred to as a “white wormer” because most of the oral drench products are white colored. This class of dewormer can be very effective for cows on pasture, however, you cannot use it in the same way and at the same time as you may have used ivermectin products in the past.
Using white wormers correctly begins with understanding how they work. These products kill worms in the gut of the animal, but do not remain in the cow’s gut for more than a day. Compare this to injectable dewormers that are effective for 20-150 days, depending on the product and the worm it is treating.
This means that giving a white wormer going out to grass in the spring will be ineffective. Cows accumulate parasites through the early grazing season, with the parasites going into quiescence during the middle of the summer. While injectable products may be able to bridge the gap from grass turnout to the summer heat while retaining their treatment power, a white wormer will be long gone if administered at turnout time.
To effectively use a white wormer, it needs to be administered on pasture during the heat of the summer. While the most accurate way of dosing the product is to give it as an oral drench, this may not be practical for all operators. If that is the case, the best way to deliver the product is through a feed medication, such as blocks, range cubes or crumbles.
Keep in mind if using blocks it will not work to simply drop the products on the pasture if the cows are not used to eating a block. Start by training the cows to use blocks through the use of a non-medicated block. Once they have taken to the non-medicated product, switch it for the medicated one. This will help create consistent intake, which is necessary for correct medication delivery.
Another aspect to aid in the efficacy of the dewormer and decrease the incidence of resistance is pasture rotation. If cattle are moved to a new pasture directly after deworming, they will encounter a pasture with a lower parasite burden at the same time they are “cleaned out” of worms. Coordinating pasture rotation with deworming is more critical for white wormers, because of their lack of residual.
When people ask if they should use an injectable product or a white wormer, my response is that it depends on your goals and ability to deliver the product. For people who are shipping cattle a long ways to get out to grass that know their injectable products are still working (and they are for the vast majority here in South Dakota), then the injectable product is probably the best option. For cattle that are closer to home, it’s probably a six steps one way, half a dozen the other option. If you have seen resistance to ivermectin-type dewormers, then I would use a white wormer. The only product I would not select would be a pour-on dewormer. These products are the least effective at decreasing worm burdens and the most effective at leading to parasite resistance.
For cow/calf operators looking for a different option, using a white wormer to deworm their herd is a good choice. However, getting the greatest efficacy out of the product requires a bit more planning than using an injectable wormer.
Jake Geis, DVM, works with Sioux Nation Ag in Sioux Falls.
