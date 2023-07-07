Agricultural producers who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after spring planting should make an appointment with the Name County Farm Service Agency (FSA) before the applicable deadline. 

An acreage report documents a crop grown on a farm or ranch and its intended uses. Filing an accurate and timely acreage report for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage and prevented planted acreage, can prevent the loss of benefits.

