BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University invites all members of the public to attend the 100th SDSU Little International at the Animal Science Arena on the SDSU campus in Brookings March 31 and April 1.

The annual SDSU event is famous for its reputation as the nation’s largest two-day, student-run agricultural exposition in the country. Recognized as one of SDSU’s longest-standing traditions, Little “I” provides 4-H and FFA members and college students with the opportunity to participate in agricultural career-building events including judging, showmanship and fitting contests.

