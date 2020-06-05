PIERRE — The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) is currently seeking to fill eight Board of Director seats for the 2021 fiscal year. New directors will start their three-year term on Oct. 1, 2020.
The SDBIC is comprised of eight partner organizations: S.D. Cattlemen's, S.D. Stockgrowers, S.D. Farm Bureau, S.D. Farmers Union, S.D. Cattlemen's Auxiliary, S.D. Cattlewomen, S.D. Beef Breeds Council, and S.D. Livestock Auction Market Association. Each partner organization holds three seats on the SDBIC Board of Directors and is responsible for selecting its representatives.
Individuals interested in serving on the SDBIC board should contact one of the listed partner organizations to learn more about their selection process. Partner organizations will appoint either a new representative or reappointment a current representative.
To learn more information about the SDBIC and the Beef Checkoff, visit sdbeef.org and beefboard.org.
