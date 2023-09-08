LINCOLN, Neb. — The 16th annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference (“Nebraska WSC”) will be held Oct.24-25 at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Conference will feature experts from across the country and the state.

“Nebraska wind and solar energy development are going through a remarkable period of growth and expansion,” Conference Chairman John Hansen said. “We have a lot of progress to report, as well as issues and opportunities to consider.”

