LINCOLN, Neb. — The 16th annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference (“Nebraska WSC”) will be held Oct.24-25 at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Conference will feature experts from across the country and the state.
“Nebraska wind and solar energy development are going through a remarkable period of growth and expansion,” Conference Chairman John Hansen said. “We have a lot of progress to report, as well as issues and opportunities to consider.”
Sessions on Tuesday, Oct. 24, will begin with an update from Jim Macy, Director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, followed by presentations on the growing role of renewable energy, the challenges in meeting record electrical growth, and measuring the benefits of renewable energy development. An update on the IRA production of hydrogen closes out the morning sessions.
The keynote speaker is former U.S. Senator, U. S. Secretary of Agriculture and Nebraska Gov. Mike Johanns, who will speak on renewables and agriculture working together.
The afternoon breakout sessions include a presentation on the best practices for renewable development, as well as a discussion on the state and federal cost-share programs for renewable energy in agriculture. The afternoon schedule will feature two sessions on the recycling of turbine blades. The first day's presentations finish with a legislative panel featuring Nebraska State Senators.
Wednesday's morning sessions will feature the Nebraska State Climate Office, as well as a session on battery storage. The Southwest Power Pool will follow with an update to the attendees on the queue and congestion issues. The luncheon keynote session will feature updates from Nebraska’s largest public power utilities. The second day finishes with a presentation on the economic benefits of renewable energy in agriculture and how to integrate solar projects into the agricultural landscape.
The Conference schedule can be found at 2023 Conference Agenda — Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference (nebraskawsc.com). In addition to the scheduled programming, the conference will feature a tradeshow with exhibitors such as governmental agencies, nonprofit organizations, vendors, developers, and more.
Conference attendees include private sector developers, public officials, landowners, environmental and wildlife organizations, and public utilities. The general public is also invited to register and attend Nebraska WSC.
