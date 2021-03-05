BROOKINGS — Big data and agriculture often go hand in hand in today’s modern farming era, but wading through statistical terminology and big data sets to interpret results can be overwhelming, says SDSU Extension Plant Pathology Field Specialist Connie Strunk. For this reason, Strunk and her colleagues have dedicated an entire week during the March Crop Hour series to “Understanding SDSU Extension Agronomy Research.”
“We will look at how to understand ag research and interpret the data, what research opportunities producers can participate in, and what services are available at SDSU for crop production needs and questions,” Strunk says.
The Crop Hour: Understanding SDSU Extension Agronomy Research Week is slated for March 9-12 from 10-11 a.m. CST each day and will cover the following topics:
• March 9: “Understanding Ag Research,” Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist
• March 10: “Soybean Gall Midge Sampling,” Adam Varenhorst, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Field Crop Entomologist; “Soybean On-Farm Research Opportunities,” Connie Strunk, SDSU Extension
• March 11: “Precision Profitability through Every Acre Counts,” Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist and Cristin Weber, Pheasants Forever Precision Agriculture and Conservation Specialist
• March 12: “South Dakota Field Crops Update,” Jonathan Kleinjan, SDSU Extension Crop Production Associate; “SDSU Plant Diagnostic Clinic Services,” Emmanuel Byamukama, Associate Professor and SDSU Extension Plant Pathologist; “SDSU Seed Testing Lab,” Brent Turnipseed, Professor and Assistant Department Head, SDSU Agronomy, Horticulture and Plant Science
Each week SDSU Extension’s Crop Hour covers a different area of agronomic production, from field crops and forages to water and weather. The webinar series began Jan. 5 and will conclude March 26.
There is no fee to attend, but participants will need to register for the weekly webinars on the SDSU Extension Crops page (https://extension.sdstate.edu/agriculture/crops). Confirmation Zoom links and reminders will be emailed to attendees.
Educational credits (CEU’s) will be available for Certified Crop Advisers for each session.
For more information about the webinar series and to view the weekly topics and speakers, visit the Crops page (https://extension.sdstate.edu/agriculture/crops) on the SDSU Extension website.
