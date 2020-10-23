ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Siouxland and Tri-State Agricultural Lenders Seminars have been combined into one virtual seminar set for Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lenders who serve agricultural clients — especially those who work with dairy producers across the Upper Midwest — are encouraged to attend, as the seminar will focus on market outlooks for livestock, grains and dairy, plus include a focus on exports and trade issues.
The agenda this year features well-known presenters who are leading the national discussion in their topic area, noted Fred Hall and Larry Tranel, dairy specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“Understanding the current market trends and risks is a necessary part of farm management assistance," said Hall.
"Lenders and consultants working with dairy producers have the additional necessity of understanding a complex system of milk marketing, labor inputs and federal policy implications,” added Tranel.
The list of nationally recognized presenters includes:
• Mike North — president of Commodity Risk Management Group, Platteville; presenting on marketing opportunities from a global view.
• Wendong Zhang, assistant professor in economics and extension economist with Iowa State University; presenting on issues of trade with China.
• Mark Stephenson, director of Dairy Policy Analysis, University of Wisconsin, Madison; presenting a dairy market update.
• Chad Hart, professor in economics and extension grain markets specialist at Iowa State University; presenting a land, livestock and crop market update.
“These seminars have proven valuable to lenders and financial advisers across the Upper Midwest as a local source for current information which they can use as they help producers manage risk,” Hall said.
Register online at https://form.jotform.com/4Hregion1/2020-lenders-seminar. Or, if you prefer to register by mail, send a check, name and email address to the ISU Extension and Outreach Dubuque County office at 14858 West Ridge Lane, Dubuque, IA 52003. A confirmation email with the seminar link will be sent.
For more information, contact Larry Tranel at 563-583-6496 or tranel@iastate.edu. Fred Hall can be reached at 712-737-4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu.
