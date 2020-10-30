BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension, in partnership with the Utah State University Extension and the Rural Online Initiative, is now offering a Master Remote Work Professional Certification Program. The program will equip individuals with the tools and skills needed to successfully work from home as a remote worker, freelancer or entrepreneur.
“As the global workforce grows ever more mobile and communities increasingly employ place-based strategies to attract workers, we believe the Master Remote Work Professional Certification Program is a key tool for both working South Dakotans and South Dakota businesses,” says Joshua Hofer, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist.
The program spans around 30 days and consists of nine core modules which are delivered in a self-paced, online format, as well as four interactive workshops. SDSU Extension staff act as coaches through the process.
“Remote work can have significant benefits and we believe this program offers unique opportunities to our rural state and its communities” says Peggy Schlechter, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist. “Remote work can stimulate job creation, strengthen the tax base and empower families to spend more high-quality time together, instead of time commuting to jobs in a larger city. Remote work also allows families to live in a rural area near extended family and still have employment options.”
Schlechter adds that additional benefits of remote work for individuals includes lower stress, more advancement opportunities and better work-life balance. Some of the benefits for businesses include lower overhead and recruiting costs and environmental sustainability.
Upon completion of the course, participants join a nationwide community of remote work professionals who support each other by sharing best practices and job opportunities.
For more information, course dates and registration, visit https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/south-dakota-remote-works-november-workshop or contact Joshua Hofer at 605.995.7379 or joshua.hofer@sdstate.edu, or Peggy Schlechter at 605.394.1722 or peggy.schlechter@sdstate.edu.
