BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension, Codington Conservation District and South Dakota Natural Resources Conservation Service are hosting Rangeland Days and Soil Days on June 14-15 in Watertown, South Dakota.

The 39th annual Rangeland Days and 18th annual Soil Days give youth ages 8-18 an opportunity to learn about South Dakota’s rangelands and soils. The two-day event includes student displays and presentations, field visits, a land and homesite contest and a rangeland contest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.