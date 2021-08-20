BROOKINGS — The South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council along with South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension will be hosting a cropping systems tour in Minnehaha County on Sept. 8 for producers, agronomists and other professionals interested in cropping system alternatives.
According to Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist, attendees can expect to see crops growing under alternative management practices that reduce input costs and conserve soil and water.
“Soybeans grown after cereal rye have become useful for livestock producers, as the rye either can provide grazing or forage for harvest prior to growing soybeans,” Bly says.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. CDT at the South Dakota Soybean office, located at 5000 S. Broadband Lane, Suite. 100 in Sioux Falls. The bus will depart at 9 a.m., with the first tour stop scheduled at 9:15 a.m. and the final at noon. The bus will return to the South Dakota Soybean office at 12:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Bly at 605-782-3290 or Anthony.Bly@sdstate.edu.
