PIERRE — The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) will host the 74th annual Convention and Tradeshow Dec. 12-13 at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre.
This year, the SDCA is proud to announce that the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) Chief Executive Officer, Colin Woodall, will be joining the event.
The Cattlemen’s Education Series, which is sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association, will be hosted by the South Dakota State University Extension team and will include an overview of various ranching technology that is readily available for producers to use on their ranch. To conclude the program, Woodall will moderate a panel of producers who have integrated technology into their operation, as well as feature companies that are developing and refining these technologies to assist producers.
• Max Cossette, Vice President of Development at 701x
• Nick Jorgensen, Chief Executive Officer at Jorgensen Land & Cattle
On Dec. 13, Woodall will address attendees during breakfast. Woodall will provide industry updates, as well as discuss how the NCBA has tackled policy issues on the Hill in Washington, D.C.
The SDCA’s Annual Convention and Trade Show provides a forum for members and non-members to network with fellow cattlemen, craft the policy that will guide the SDCA staff and leadership in the coming year and learn more about the latest industry happenings. The Convention and Trade Show is open to members and non-members.
Register today and learn more about the 74th Annual Convention and Trade Show by visiting sdcattlemens.org, click on the “Special Events & Awards”’ tab, and then click on ‘Annual Convention and Trade Show’ or email Lorrin Naasz at lnaasz@sdcattlemen.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.