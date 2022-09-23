Cattle producers shared personal stories of anticompetitive practices and the Department of Justice listened.

“Eyes were wide open and notepads came out,” explained a South Dakota cattle producer. “The Assistant Attorney General stayed way longer than scheduled and the staff continued to ask questions.”

