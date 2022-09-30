Family farmers and ranchers making time to travel to Washington, D.C. to meet with Congressional leaders and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) officials does make a difference, said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack.

“Thank you to National Farmers Union. In many respects NFU has been the architect and designer in the work we are doing in this Administration in terms of farm country and ag and rural economies,” Vilsack said when he addressed the more than 250 family farmers and ranchers during a National Farmers Union D.C. Fly-In meeting held at the USDA. “You have articulated the need of the importance of small family farming operations, and the necessity of continuing to figure out creative ways to have more competitive markets.”

