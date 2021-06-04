PIERRE — Registration is now open for the 2021 South Dakota Governor’s Agricultural Summit (Ag Summit). The two-day event is hosted by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) and is being held at The District in Sioux Falls on July 8-9.
The event is free and attendance is open to all, however pre-registration is required at www.sdagsummit.com.
The 2021 Ag Summit offers an excellent line-up of speakers assembled to draw in policymakers, producers, and prospective farmers from across South Dakota. Along with keynote speaker David Horsager from the Trust Edge Leadership Institute, the 2021 Ag Summit includes local farm tours, a beginning farmers workshop, and much more. To view the proposed agenda, visit www.sdagsummit.com.
Capping off the event on Friday evening is the Ag Ambassador Award Dinner where the 2021 Ag Ambassador will be recognized for outstanding contributions to the state’s agriculture industry.
For more information about DANR, visit danr.sd.gov or find it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
