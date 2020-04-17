There are days I wish I had a time machine where I could go back and put all my money in Apple, Inc., or stop my teenage self from doing something dumb. On the cattle side, I wish I could go back to 2019. No, not because I enjoyed it — far from that. Rather, if I could go back to June of last year, I would be feeding my cows more.
Now why would a person want to do that? Really, that time of year is typically not a supplemental feeding time period. And the grass we had on the Northern Plains looked amazing. It was tall and there was lots of it. But that’s where we were mistaken.
In periods of fast grass growth with lots of moisture, the grass isn’t the same quality as it is when the conditions are drier. The grass has a higher water content to it, which colloquially may be referred to as being “washy,” among other terms. This means that each bite of washy grass is not as nutrient dense as drier forage would be. A cow can fill up on washy grass and still not reach her full nutritional requirements, which will lead to decreases in performance. This is why we saw lighter weaning weights in the calves last fall and a decrease in conception rates — the cows did not have enough nutrition to maintain themselves, nurse the calf and conceive a new one.
Think about it this way. When the physician tells you that you’re too fat (I assume that human physicians speak more gently about that topic than a cow doc), you are often told to eat more salads. This is because the water-logged salad fills up your stomach but contains little in the way of energy. The salad is the washy grass of the human palate. And your belly is full, but you still feel hungry.
But being humans, we naturally compensate. We supplement this washy food with high fat salad dressing, bacon bits and anything else that has energy (and flavor). And presto! We have now maintained our weight (and infuriated our doctor).
This is the same approach we can take with our cows if the grass is washy. By supplementing protein, which was lacking last summer, we can make up for what was missing in the grass. This can be delivered in lick tubs, range cubes, alfalfa or dry distillers grains.
But before running out to the pasture with some feed, it’s critical to know if that feed is actually necessary. Supplementation should be strategic and scientific, not a free-for-all, because over-supplementing is taking money directly out of your pocket. The way to do this is by taking pasture clippings at various points in the year and submitting them for forage testing. From the forage tests, we can find out what may be low so our interventions can target those specific nutrients.
I’m hoping and praying 2020’s weather is superior to 2019. So far that has been the case, so I’ve got a good feeling about it. However, this doesn’t replace the need to understand the quality of our pastures. Take the time this spring and summer to test your standing forage quality. If you are unsure of how to do this, work with your feed provider for guidance. Some will simply do the testing for you. Armed with information, we can make supplementation decisions in a way that benefits our cows’ performance and maximizes our return on investment.
Jake Geis, DVM, works with Sioux Nation Ag in Freeman.
