LUBBOCK, Texas — Registration for the Sorghum Improvement Conference of North America (SICNA) is now open. The 2022 SICNA event, which brings together the U.S. sorghum research community, will be held March 28-30, 2022, in Dallas-Fort Worth.
To register, reserve hotel rooms and sign up for email updates, visit SICNA.net. Early registration rates apply through Feb. 28, and a registration category is available for student attendees.
The SICNA board of directors is excited to bring the sorghum research community together again for an in-person, biennial showcase of the latest technology advances and research opportunities in sorghum. The theme of this year’s event is Sorghum: Sustainable in a Changing World.
“Sorghum, as a crop, continues to advance and exploit new potential. This is in no small part due to the sorghum community of public and private researchers and stakeholders,” SICNA Board Chair Laura Mayor said. “Bringing the community together lays the foundation for continued collaboration and creative solutions, a foundation that will seed the next generation of advancements in sorghum.”
The event will include student oral and poster contests. Students registered for the event may enter either an oral presentation or a poster but not both. Abstract criteria and the submission upload form are available at SICNA.net. General exhibitor posters may also be submitted at this link. The deadline for all abstract submissions is March 11, 2022, and questions can be directed to SICNA Board Director Bonnie Pendleton at graminum@yahoo.com.
The conference agenda, speakers and other information will be made available at SICNA.net. For conference inquiries, contact SICNA event organizer Sarah Sexton Bowser at sarahann@ksu.edu.
