BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension encourages dairy producers to register for one of the upcoming I-29 Moo University Winter Workshops on Jan. 11-12. This year’s workshops will focus on trends and strategies being used in milk quality. The workshops will take place in Brookings and Rock Rapids, Iowa.
“The workshop has a great line-up of experts that will focus on topics to help dairy producers improve and manage milk quality," said Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist.
The Jan. 11 meeting will be held at the SDSU Cow-Calf Education and Research Facility, located at 2901 Western Ave in Brookings, while the Jan. 12 event will take place at the Forster Community Center at 404 First Avenue in Rock Rapids.
The workshop agenda will be the same at both locations. Each workshop will begin at 9:30 a.m. CST, with registration and refreshments.
The workshop schedule, topics and speakers are as follows:
• 10:00 a.m. — Trends in Mastitis Organisms and Strategies for Control, Erin Royster, University of Minnesota Udder Health Lab
• 11:00 a.m. — Milk Quality from a Processor’s Perspective, Tom Berry, Vice President of Quality Assurance, Associated Milk Producers Inc.
• Noon — Resource Update: Milker Training Program, Jennifer Bentley, ISU Extension and Outreach Dairy Field Specialist
• 12:15 p.m. — Lunch
• 1 p.m. — Strategies for Selective Dry Off Treatments, Erin Royster, University of Minnesota Udder Health Lab
• 1:30 p.m. — Roundtable Discussion
• 1:45 p.m. — Troubleshooting Mastitis in your Herd for Cleaner Milk, Derek Nolan, University of Illinois, Dairy Education and Extension Faculty Specialist
• 2:45 p.m. — Sharing Strategies Producer Panel, moderated by Helen Korzec, Korzec Dairy Optimization, Owner
• 3:30 p.m. — Adjourn
An RSVP is recommended, as seating is limited at the Brookings location. To register, visit the ISU Extension registration page at go.iastate.edu/GH5TYT.
I-29 Moo University represents a collaboration of land-grant university Extension specialists from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota and representatives from the dairy industry with complementary expertise and knowledge of dairy production and management in the region.
SDSU Extension would like to thank this year’s sponsors: LAY Video Sales, Connor AgriScience, Advanced Comfort Technology Inc., Agropur, and TransOva Genetics.
For more information, contact Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist, at Heidi.Carroll@sdstate.edu or (605) 688-6623.
